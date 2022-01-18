Sources: Kerry Coombs returning to his roots

After beginning his career as a Cincinnati high school coach, Coombs is now returning to the Queen City.

Kerry Coombs is returning to Cincinnati as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. ESPN first reported the news.

The move is a homecoming for Coombs, who spent the first chapter of his career as a high school coach in the Queen City. At Cincinnati Colerain, his alma mater, Coombs went 161-34 with seven conference championships, 10 playoff appearances, five semifinal berths, and a 2004 state championship.

He entered the college game as the defensive backs coach at Cincinnati in 2007, then joined Urban Meyer's first Ohio State staff in 2012. He remained a Buckeye through 2018, when he joined Mike Vrabel's staff with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, but returned to Ohio State as defensive coordinator in 2020.

Coombs was demoted two games into the 2021 season, and eventually replaced by Perry Eliano, of Cincinnati.

Now Coombs and Eliano will essentially switch jobs, crossing paths on Interstate 71 between Cincinnati and Columbus.

Coombs showed gratitude and humility when he was demoted in September and shared this message upon learning he would not be retained earlier this week.

