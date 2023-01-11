Sources: Kevin Wilson bolstering staff with significant Power Five experience

With Kevin Wilson's experience as a head coach at Indiana, and successful stops as an offensive coordinator places like Northwestern, Ohio State and Oklahoma, it should come as no surprise he's putting together an impressive staff at Tulsa.

His latest addition, per sources, brings a wealth of experience from his time in the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, and Big 12.

Greg Frey, who previously worked with Wilson at Indiana, is set to join the Tulsa staff as tight ends coach.

Frey, a 2015 nominee for the Broyles Award, brings an impressive resume with him to Tulsa.

He spent over a decade at USF before joining Rich Rodriguez's staffs at West Virginia and Michigan.

He would go on to spend one season as Florida State as their offensive line coach and would later joined David Cutcliffe's staff as offensive line coach at Duke before Cut retired.

Last season, Frey served as a quality control coach at South Alabama, and has previous served in a quality control capacity on Dan Mullen's Florida staff.

He and Wilson previously spent six seasons together in Indiana, where he served as Wilson's run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

At Tulsa, Wilson and Frey will reunite with new offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek, as the three of them were on staff together with the Hoosiers - Stanchek got his start with the Hoosiers as a graduate assistant after playing at West Virginia, and Frey was the offensive line coach.

