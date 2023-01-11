Skip to main content

Sources: Kevin Wilson bolstering staff with significant Power Five experience

With Kevin Wilson's experience as a head coach at Indiana, and successful stops as an offensive coordinator places like Northwestern, Ohio State and Oklahoma, it should come as no surprise he's putting together an impressive staff at Tulsa.

His latest addition, per sources, brings a wealth of experience from his time in the Big Ten, ACC, SEC, and Big 12. 

Greg Frey, who previously worked with Wilson at Indiana, is set to join the Tulsa staff as tight ends coach. 

Frey, a 2015 nominee for the Broyles Award, brings an impressive resume with him to Tulsa.

He spent over a decade at USF before joining Rich Rodriguez's staffs at West Virginia and Michigan.

He would go on to spend one season as Florida State as their offensive line coach and would later joined David Cutcliffe's staff as offensive line coach at Duke before Cut retired.

Last season, Frey served as a quality control coach at South Alabama, and has previous served in a quality control capacity on Dan Mullen's Florida staff.

He and Wilson previously spent six seasons together in Indiana, where he served as Wilson's run game coordinator and offensive line coach. 

At Tulsa, Wilson and Frey will reunite with new offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek, as the three of them were on staff together with the Hoosiers - Stanchek got his start with the Hoosiers as a graduate assistant after playing at West Virginia, and Frey was the offensive line coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
TulsaGreg FreyKevin Wilson

You May Like

Mississippi State

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff

David Turner returns to coach Bulldogs' D-line, offensive shakeups continue

By John Brice
Texas Tech

Sources: Justin 'Juice' Johnson top target to join Texas Tech Red Raiders' staff

Johnson has been a high-rising assistant coach, most recently for Baylor

By John Brice
CCSU

Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach

New head coach Adam Lechtenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator.

By Zach Barnett
ncaa stock 2

NCAA delays vote that would expand football coaching staffs

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that the NCAA formally expanded football coaching staffs, allowing "any institutional staff member" to perform coaching duties on practice days.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

A look at Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss contract: Major bonuses for P-5, SEC wins; $9 million per year

Kiffin’s figures vault him firmly near top-10, top-4 SEC

By John Brice
Dre Bly

Dre Bly, North Carolina parting ways

Bly was a College Football Hall of Fame corner in Mack Brown's first Carolina tenure.

By Zach Barnett
Chicago skyline

FCS football may be coming soon to Chicago

Chicago State is exploring the possibility of becoming the city's first Division I football program

By Doug Samuels
Credit: Andrew Weber-US PRESSWIRE

Sources: Purdue, Ryan Walters make key off-the-field hire from Big Ten rival

Walters is bringing former Illinois DFO Pete Roley with him to Purdue

By John Brice