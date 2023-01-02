Skip to main content

Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense

Matt Guerrieri had a long run at Duke, reunited in 2022 at Ohio State with Jim Knowles

Back as a head coach for the first time in six years, Kevin Wilson is working to assemble a strong first staff at Tulsa, and he's got his defensive coordinator in a key move.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Guerrieri has agreed to become Wilson's first defensive coordinator for the Golden Hurricane.

It's a quick return to play-calling duties for Guerrieri, who spent the 2022 season as a senior defensive analyst for Jim Knowles's Ohio State defense after Guerrieri's final four years at Duke saw him as the Blue Devils' co-defensive coordinator.

An Ohio native who starred in college at Football Championship Subdivision program Davidson, Guerrieri turned in elite work at Duke, where he was an AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year finalist for his work with the Blue Devils' defense in 2020.

Wilson and Guerrieri were colleagues the past year at Ohio State, and sources told FootballScoop that Guerrieri had made an immediate impression on Wilson -- and the entire Buckeyes' staff.

Tulsa parted with Philip Montgomery following a 5-7 2022 season. Wilson previously served as head coach six seasons at Indiana University, where Wilson gradually carved a competitive program that made back-to-back postseason appearances in Wilson's final two seasons at the helm.

Wilson is set to be greeted with a daunting non-conference schedule in 2023; the Golden Hurricane open with FCS-program Arkansas-Pine Bluff but have scheduled road games at Oklahoma, Washington and Northern Illinois all within the season's first month.

