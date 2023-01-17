Skip to main content

Sources: Kevin Wilson, Tulsa hiring special teams coordinator with P-5, NFL experience

Ricky Brown has served on staffs at Ohio State, Cincinnati, Boston College and USC

In his return to head coaching, Kevin Wilson continues to assemble an impressive staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Tulsa is finalizing a deal to add Ricky Brown to the Golden Hurricane staff as special teams coordinator.

A longtime NFL veteran, who logged time with the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders after his collegiate career at Boston College, Brown also has been on staff at Ohio State, Boston College and the University of Southern California.

Brown spent the past season on staff at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats to another postseason appearance in the Fenway Bowl. Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell departed after the season for the head coaching post at Wisconsin.

Wilson has nearly fully assembled his Golden Hurricane staff, filling his other coordinator spots with richly experienced coaching veterans. Steve Spurrier Jr. is Wilson’s new offensive coordinator after being with the late Mike Leach at Mississippi State while Matt Guerrieri is Wilson’s new defensive coordinator. Guerrieri had a long, distinguished run at Duke University under David Cutcliffe and Jim Knowles before spending last season on Ryan Day’s Ohio State.  

