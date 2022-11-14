Skip to main content

Sources: Kyle Nystrom steps down at Northern Michigan

Nystrom's run at NMU ends after five seasons.

Sources share with FootballScoop that Kyle Nystrom is stepping down from the head coaching role at Northern Michigan (D-II).

We understand a team meeting was called for 3pm EST where he was sharing the news with the team.

Nystrom, who grew up around the program since he was five years old with his father - the legendary Buck Nystrom, was named head coach of the program back in December of 2016.

He led the program to a 4-7 mark this fall after starting the season winning three of their first five games. This fall marked their second straight season at 4-7, after going 1-9 in 2019 (and no season in 2020).

Before taking over the Wildcats, Nystrom served as an assistant at fellow GLIAC member Ferris State (D-II - MI) and in the MAC at Central Michigan.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

