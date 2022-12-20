Sources: Lance Taylor, Western Michigan making impressive hire for General Manager

Crowley has deep ties to the Midwest at multiple stops

Gaizka Crowley keeps making major moves in college football.

And now one of the sport’s top young off-the-field forces is tackling a new role: general manager.

Multiple sources have told FootballScoop that Crowley is becoming the general manager for Western Michigan football and new head coach Lance Taylor.

It’s a move bringing Crowley back to the Midwest, after he spent multiple seasons at UNLV in roles ranging from director of player personnel to football operations and finally ascending to a chief of staff position.

Crowley's deep ties to the Midwest should be an asset for new WMU head coach Lance Taylor. (Photo credit: Rick Kimball)

A Florida State graduate who first entered into football as an assistant coach at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida, Crowley began to be noticed around the world of college football when he engineered a successful five-year stint as Midwest Director of Recruiting and Scouting for nationally acclaimed XOS Digital.

In fact, it was Crowley’s work with XOS that propelled him into college personnel, when he spent a pair of seasons as director of recruiting and personnel at Football Championship Subdivision program Southern Illinois directly after his time at XOS.

That work helped launched Crowley to UNLV, and now he becomes an early and crucial off-the-field hire for Taylor, the Broncos’ first-year and first-time head coach who just took command of the Western Michigan program earlier this month.