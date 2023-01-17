Skip to main content

Sources: Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding considering key addition to Ole Miss defensive staff

New Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding looking to reunite with a former Alabama colleague

Original article has been updated to clarify no deal is in place at this time. Sources add Ole Miss plans to address this position after the portal closes in a few days. 

Mark Orphey could be leaving the Big Ten for a return to the Southeastern Conference and a reunion with Pete Golding, sources tell FootballScoop.

After spending this past season as the cornerbacks coach for Greg Schiano’s Rutgers staff, Orphey is a top target to reunite with Golding on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss staff. At this time no deal is in place though. 

Orphey and Golding spent the 2021 season together on staff at Alabama, where Golding was defensive coordinator and Orphey was an analyst working with the Crimson Tide secondary for the SEC-champion and national runner-up Crimson Tide.

Following several days of courtship from Kiffin and Ole Miss, Golding departed Alabama late last week for the defensive coordinator spot at Ole Miss; Golding has deep family ties in Mississippi and began to rise to acclaim with coaching stops in the Magnolia State at both Delta State and Southern Miss.

Orphey’s experience in the SEC isn’t limited to his one-year run at Alabama; he spent several years on staff at South Carolina under both Steve Spurrier and Will Muschamp.

Additionally, Orphey has two seasons’ experience coaching in the secondary at Utah State and was part of Montana State’s staff in 2018, when the Bobcats had a breakthrough season that culminated in a return to the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

