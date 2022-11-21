Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained for a fourth full season in 2023, sources tell FootballScoop.

Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.)

Lehigh went 1-3 in the Rivalry against Lafayette, capped by a 14-11 loss in the 158th edition of college football's oldest rivalry game on Saturday.

Gilmore arrived at Lehigh after one season as the outside linebackers coach at Wake Forest. Prior to that, he won 72 games in 14 seasons as the head coach at Holy Cross from 2004-17. Gilmore got that job after a 4-season run as Lehigh's defensive coordinator from 2000-03.

