Skip to main content

Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained for a fourth full season in 2023, sources tell FootballScoop.

Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.)

Lehigh went 1-3 in the Rivalry against Lafayette, capped by a 14-11 loss in the 158th edition of college football's oldest rivalry game on Saturday.

Gilmore arrived at Lehigh after one season as the outside linebackers coach at Wake Forest. Prior to that, he won 72 games in 14 seasons as the head coach at Holy Cross from 2004-17. Gilmore got that job after a 4-season run as Lehigh's defensive coordinator from 2000-03. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

WT

Sources: West Texas A&M making head coaching change

Hunter Hughes will not return after six seasons leading the program, sources tell FotballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Ed McCaffrey

Sources: Ed McCaffrey will not return at Northern Colorado

By Zach Barnett
Broyles Award

Broyles Award announces 2022 semifinalists

The list of nominees has been cut down to 15 semifinalists.

By Zach Barnett
Dave Cecchini Bucknell

Sources: Bucknell making offensive staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Jason Miran and Ryan Redd will not return at Bucknell (FCS - PA).

By Doug Samuels
Central Missouri

Sources: Two coordinator changes at Central Missouri

Two senior and long-standing members of the Mules coaching staff are leaving to seek opportunities elsewhere.

By Zach Barnett
Blane Morgan

Lamar announces head coaching change

The Cardinals went 1-10 in 2022 and 5-23 under head coach Blane Morgan.

By Zach Barnett
Rob Ambrose

Rob Ambrose will not return at Towson

Ambrose devoted a quarter century of his life to Tiger football, including 13 seasons as head coach.

By Zach Barnett
Cristobal Miami

Mario Cristobal asked about 'Canes offensive play calling: "You don’t share certain things in public"

Asked about the performance of Josh Gattis and the 'Canes offense, Mario Cristobal handled the situation like a leader should.

By Doug Samuels