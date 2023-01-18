Sources: Lehigh taps Division III head coach as defensive coordinator

Rich Nagy is set to return to FCS after three seasons at Allegheny College.

Lehigh is set to hire Allegheny College head coach Rich Nagy as its defensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Nagy has led the Allegheny program since 2019, going 10-20 in three seasons.

Prior to taking over the Gators' program, Nagy was the defensive coordinator at Old Dominion. His defense helped secure the biggest win in program history at the time, knocking off No. 13 Virginia Tech in 2018.

Nagy also has Division I coordinator experience at Western Michigan, Murray State, and Maine. American Football Monthly named him the FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2002.

Lehigh named Kevin Cahill as its 30th head coach on Dec. 19. The Mountain Hawks are looking to bounce back from a 2-9 season.

