Skip to main content

Sources: Lehigh taps Division III head coach as defensive coordinator

Rich Nagy is set to return to FCS after three seasons at Allegheny College.

Lehigh is set to hire Allegheny College head coach Rich Nagy as its defensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Nagy has led the Allegheny program since 2019, going 10-20 in three seasons. 

Prior to taking over the Gators' program, Nagy was the defensive coordinator at Old Dominion. His defense helped secure the biggest win in program history at the time, knocking off No. 13 Virginia Tech in 2018. 

Nagy also has Division I coordinator experience at Western Michigan, Murray State, and Maine. American Football Monthly named him the FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2002. 

Lehigh named Kevin Cahill as its 30th head coach on Dec. 19. The Mountain Hawks are looking to bounce back from a 2-9 season.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Matt Weiss

Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss on leave amid police investigation

University of Michigan police are investigating "computer access crimes" allegedly originating from Schembechler Hall.

By Zach Barnett
Ryan Lindley

San Diego State promotes all-time leading passer Ryan Lindley to offensive coordinator

When the 2022 season started, San Diego State's starting quarterback didn't play offense and its quarterbacks coach wasn't on the staff.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss 1

Sources: Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding considering key addition to Ole Miss defensive staff

By John Brice
Dominique-Bowman-cornerbacks-2022-Spring

Sources confirm top young defensive assistant Dominique Bowman to join Stan Drayton's Temple staff

Bowman continues a career arc tracing from high school assistant to major college football

By John Brice
Baylor

Sources: Baylor hires running backs coach away from Pac-12 program

A series of intra-conference hires has brought AJ Steward back to the Big 12.

By Zach Barnett
Furman

Fresh off 10-win season, Furman makes impressive hire for new RB coach

Clay Hendrix has revived his alma mater, now adding former SoCon star

By John Brice
Albion Football

Albion brings back alumnus, and familiar name to lead program

Sewanee (D-III - TN) head coach Travis Rundle will get an opportunity to build on what his dad built over 22 seasons as head coach of the Albion program.

By Doug Samuels
Kevin Wilson Tulsa

Sources: Kevin Wilson, Tulsa hiring special teams coordinator with P-5, NFL experience

Ricky Brown has served on staffs at Ohio State, Cincinnati, Boston College and USC

By John Brice