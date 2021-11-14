Sources: Lincoln University is making a head coaching change

After a winless season, Lincoln University (D-II - MO) has decided to make a coaching change, sources tell FootballScoop.

Malik Hoskins was named the interim head coach of the program heading into the 2019 season, and the interim tag was removed in November of that same season.

This past season was his second season at the helm, counting the COVID-impacted 2020 season that included just two games. He was 0-12 overall.

As a league, the MIAA suspended all games during the fall of 2020, and Lincoln played just two games in the spring earlier this year, which resulted in an 87-3 loss to FCS Nicholls State and a 54-20 loss to UT-Permian Basin (D-II).

The change comes after Lincoln went winless through the 2021 campaign, finishing the year 0-10.

They gave up 69 or more points in four of those losses, with their closest loss being an overtime loss to Northeastern State back in late September. A 20-point loss to Missouri Southern was their next closest loss of the year.

Hoskins initially joined the staff five seasons ago, in 2017, as offensive coordinator and had some successful stops on the offensive side of the ball prior to taking over at Lincoln..

Before coming to Lincoln, Hoskins was at Lane College (D-II - TN) from 2008-15, initially serving as the offensive coordinator before later being tabbed as the interim head coach. He also previously coached at at Bacone (NAIA - OK) in 2016.

