Sources: Lipscomb Academy seeking to replace Trent Dilfer with former NFL star Jason Witten

A former All-SEC Tennessee Vol and 11-time Pro Bowler, Witten presently coaches in Texas

After seeing Trent Dilfer lead the program to unprecedented heights, including last week's second-straight state title in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association playoffs, Nashville's Lipscomb Academy is working to land another former high-profile NFL star.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Lipscomb officials have targeted Jason Witten, the former NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year and Texas Sports Hall of Fame inductee, to be the Mustangs' next head coach.

In fact, multiple sources in both Witten's native Tennessee and in Texas told FootballScoop this week that Lipscomb officials already had flown to Dallas within the past week to meet with Witten about replacing Dilfer, who elevated Lipscomb to a nationally recognized program that was featured multiple times on ESPN before accepting an Football Bowls Subdivision head coaching job last week at UAB.

Witten has been head coach the past two years at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas; he led the program to a 10-win campaign and the second round of the Texas State Playoffs this fall in his second season at the helm.

The campaign marked a remarkable turnaround by the coaches and players, who in Witten's first year struggled to a 2-8 season.

Multiple sources told FootballScoop that Lipscomb officials are planning to fly Witten to Nashville, Tennessee, early next week in hopes of convincing him to become the Mustangs' next head coach.

