Sources: Louisiana Monroe moving Kyle Segler to fill offensive line job

It's not every year you see an FBS offensive line coach leave for a graduate assistant position at the FBS level.

Earlier tonight a move like that became official, as Maverick Morris left his post as the offensive line coach at Louisiana Monroe to become the offensive line graduate assistant at Virginia.

There, the former Clemson player (Morris) will reunite with former Clemson offensive coordinator (Elliott).

With the NCAA restrictions on how far out from graduation a coach can be to become a graduate assistant, it's a testament to the coaching acumen of Maverick Morris. He has worked his way from Clemson player, to GA, to then following Terry Bowden to ULM as his offensive line coach for two seasons, and now Maverick steps back into a GA role...and he is able to it before his clock runs out on being a graduate assistant. Quite impressive.

To fill the opening on his staff, sources tell FootballScoop that tight ends coach Kyle Segler, who also worked with the team's tackles, will slide over to mentor the offensive line.

Segler, a former AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, is in his second stint with the program. In his first stint with the Warhawks he also held the special teams coordinator title.

He would go on to coach the tight ends at Marshall and UMass before returning to ULM for his second stint.

