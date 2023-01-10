Skip to main content

Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff

The Cardinals continue filling out their new staff

Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. 

Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. 

Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s cornerbacks coach, per sources. 

With experience at ECU, South Florida and MTSU, among others, Ellis has carved a strong reputation for his work in the secondary and specifically cornerbacks. 

Tags
terms:
LouisvilleEndebrock ManagementACCjeff brohm

You May Like

NFL

NFL releases timeline for head coaching and coordinator interviews

In college, the coaching carousel is an unregulated mess. In the NFL, it's scheduled down to the hour.

By Zach Barnett
Zachary Shaw

Fitchburg State hires D3 coordinator as head coach

Former Elmhurst offensive coordinator Zachary Shaw is the new head coach at Fitchburg State.

By Zach Barnett
Deion Sanders

ESPN pushing Coach Prime's Colorado debut to prime TV window

ESPN and the Pac-12 are reportedly working together to capitalize on the curiosity around Coach Prime.

By Zach Barnett
Northwestern

Sources: Northwestern to hire FCS award winning coordinator

2021 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year David Braun is set to run Northwestern's defense, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Mark Richt

Mark Richt, Paul Johnson selected to College Football Hall of Fame

The 2023 class also includes Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, among others.

By Zach Barnett
Kliff Kingsbury

The Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury

A year after winning 11 games, Kliff Kingsbury is out in Arizona.

By Doug Samuels
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Shane Meyer -- 2022 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

By Scott Roussel
Willie Fritz

FootballScoop's Year End Top 25

131 teams, 131 journeys: We rank the not the 25 best teams, but the 25 best seasons.

By Zach Barnett