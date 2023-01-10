Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff

The Cardinals continue filling out their new staff

Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville.

Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop.

Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s cornerbacks coach, per sources.

With experience at ECU, South Florida and MTSU, among others, Ellis has carved a strong reputation for his work in the secondary and specifically cornerbacks.