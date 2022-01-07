Skip to main content

Sources: Mack Brown making staff changes at North Carolina

Brown will re-tool his staff after a disappointing season by changing out two coordinators.

Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt will not return, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

The Bateman move has been previously reported, first by Inside Carolina; the Dewitt move has not.

North Carolina endured a disappointing 2021, in which the Tar Heels began the season in the top-10 and ended under .500, slipping to 6-7 with a Mayo Bowl loss to South Carolina.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Collin Klein

Kansas State promotes Collin Klein to offensive coordinator

One of the most beloved players in program history, Klein passed his on-the-job tryout with flying colors in Tuesday night's Texas Bowl.

2 hours ago
Brian Kelly

A look at the contracts for Brian Kelly's LSU staff

LSU has already committed more than $8 million for Kelly's on-field staff in 2022.

2 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Andrew Rode -- 2021 FootballScoop NAIA Coordinator of the Year

Morningside, ahem, rode the nation's most prolific offense to their third NAIA crown in four years.

2 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Nick Brady -- 2021 FootballScoop Division III Coordinator of the Year

No one -- no one -- in college football dominated opponents like Delaware Valley's defense.

2 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Ryan Hodges -- 2021 FootballScoop Division II Coordinator of the Year

Hodges' defense helped power Ferris State on a dominant run to the school's first national championship.

2 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

David Braun -- 2021 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year

North Dakota State's return to the FCS National Championship was once again powered by its best-in-class defense.

2 hours ago
Credit: OU Daily

Sources: Stoops expected to join ... Stoops at Kentucky

Mark Stoops is expected to turn to the family for his new linebackers coach

3 hours ago
Wes_Satterfield_HS

Sources: Tennessee Tech makes two key new hires, including offensive coordinator

The Golden Eagles are bringing home a native Tennessean to run their offense

3 hours ago