Sources: Mack Brown making staff changes at North Carolina

Brown will re-tool his staff after a disappointing season by changing out two coordinators.

Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt will not return, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

The Bateman move has been previously reported, first by Inside Carolina; the Dewitt move has not.

North Carolina endured a disappointing 2021, in which the Tar Heels began the season in the top-10 and ended under .500, slipping to 6-7 with a Mayo Bowl loss to South Carolina.

