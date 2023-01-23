Skip to main content

Sources: Major change coming to Houston staff

An original member of Dana Holgorsen's staff will not return, sources tell FootballScoop.

Brandon Jones will not return as Houston's offensive line coach, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

The Jones hire was a major coup for Dana Holgorsen upon leaving West Virginia for Houston. 

A former Texas Tech offensive lineman, Jones joined Holgorsen's staff in 2019. In return for his loyalty, Holgorsen made Jones his co-offensive coordinator and made him the highest-paid assistant on the staff at $500,000 per year. Jones was believed to be the only Group of 5 assistant earning half a million dollars a year at that time.

Jones was transitioned to run game coordinator ahead of the 2021 season. In 2022, Pro Football Focus rated Houston as the top pass blocking team in The American.

After going 12-2 with an AP No. 17 finish in 2021, the Cougars slipped to 8-5 this past season. U of H will join the Big 12 in 2023.

Prior to Houston, Jones coached offensive lines at Cal and East Carolina in addition to Texas Tech. He also coached running backs and tight ends for a season at Sam Houston.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

