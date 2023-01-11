Sources: Matt Rhule fills key off-field position at Nebraska

A former Rhule offensive lineman is set to handle operations at Nebraska.

Gordon Thomas is joining Nebraska's staff in a senior operations role, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Thomas was most recently the assistant director of football operations at LSU and held similar roles at Georgia Tech and LSU.

Thomas played offensive line under Rhule at Temple. The Philadelphia native and former walk-on was an Academic All-AAC honoree in 2016.

Elsewhere, Rhule has brought Carolina Panthers VP of football operations Sean Padden with him as general manager. Jarrett Wishon has joined the staff as assistant to the head coach (identical to the role he held at Carolina). Mike Wallace, Rhule's director of player personnel at Baylor, has come aboard as director of scouting, and former Temple, Baylor and Carolina aide Omar Hales has joined the staff as director of high school personnel.

