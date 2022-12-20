Skip to main content

Sources: Matt Rhule working to hire head coach from Texas high school power

Arlington Martin (Texas) High School head coach Bob Wager is a strong candidate to join Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Wager's role on the Huskers' staff was not known at press time.

Wager has been the head coach at Martin since 2006. His Warriors teams never missed the playoffs in 17 seasons; Wager's 2022 team went 10-2 with his son, Gage, a senior running back for the Warriors.

Rhule had tremendous success hiring Texas high school coaches to his Baylor staff. Joey McGuire left Cedar Hill to join Rhule's staff and is now the head coach at Texas Tech. Current Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell (Round Rock Cedar Ridge) and associate AD for football relations David Wetzel (San Antonio Reagan) also left the Texas high school ranks to work for Rhule.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

bielema michigan

Bret Bielema signs new six-year contract

New deal aims to keep Bielema in Champaign through 2028 with a nice bump in pay.

By Doug Samuels
Birmingham Southern

Sources: Birmingham Southern moves quickly to elevate Anthony Colucci to head coach

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL) wastes no time in elevating record setting offensive coordinator to head coach role.

By Doug Samuels
Tony Joe White

Sources: Austin College hiring head coach away from Division III program

Tony Joe White will look to provide some bounce to the Kangaroos' program.

By Zach Barnett
deion SI

Numerous Jackson State players, including both of Deion Sanders' sons and 5-star Travis Hunter, enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Coach Prime has already said he expected perhaps 10 or more players to join him at Colorado

By John Brice
Jeff Behrman

John Carroll tabs architect of impressive D-III turnaround as new head coach

John Carroll turns to Jeff Behrman as their new head coach.

By Doug Samuels
LIBERTY - Staff Tracker -1

Liberty Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Trinity International

Trinity International makes head coaching change

Changes coming at Trinity International following back-to-back losing seasons.

By Doug Samuels
Logan Kilgore Arch Manning

Sources: Butch Jones set to hire Logan Kilgore

By Scott Roussel