Sources: Matt Rhule working to hire head coach from Texas high school power

Arlington Martin (Texas) High School head coach Bob Wager is a strong candidate to join Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Wager's role on the Huskers' staff was not known at press time.

Wager has been the head coach at Martin since 2006. His Warriors teams never missed the playoffs in 17 seasons; Wager's 2022 team went 10-2 with his son, Gage, a senior running back for the Warriors.

Rhule had tremendous success hiring Texas high school coaches to his Baylor staff. Joey McGuire left Cedar Hill to join Rhule's staff and is now the head coach at Texas Tech. Current Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell (Round Rock Cedar Ridge) and associate AD for football relations David Wetzel (San Antonio Reagan) also left the Texas high school ranks to work for Rhule.

