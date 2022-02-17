Skip to main content

Source: Ole Miss hires Group of 5 coordinator to defensive staff

Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Maurice Crum has taken a co-coordinator role at Ole Miss, sources say.

Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Maurice Crum will be Ole Miss's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. On3's Matt Zenitz first reported the news.

The move fills the vacancy created when Chris Kiffin returned to the Cleveland Browns.

Crum, 35, had been on Tyson Helton's WKU staff since 2017 and began running the defense in 2021. 

Playing opposite the nation's leading passing offense, WKU defended more plays (1,083) across its 14 games than any in FBS. The Hilltoppers surrendered 29.4 points per game, but won the C-USA East thanks to a 7-game winning streak in which no opponent topped 21 points. 

A two-time captain at Notre Dame, Crum played three seasons in the United Football League before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kansas in 2012. He GA'd at Notre Dame as well before earning his first full-time coaching position at Indiana State handling corners and nickels in 2016. He coached linebackers all five seasons at Western Kentucky.

