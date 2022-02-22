Skip to main content

Sources: Memphis bolsters recruiting department with personnel director hire

Alex Kline will serve as the program's director of player personnel, sources tell FootballScoop.

Memphis is expected to hire former Akron director of recruiting Alex Kline as its director of player personnel, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

With Kline coming aboard, sources said Landan Salem will remain in place as the Tigers' director of recruiting operations and will continue to lead their recruiting department.

Kline spent three seasons as Akron's director of player personnel and high school relations. He also pitched in as the program's wide receivers coach. 

He previously worked as a recruiting and an offensive assistant at Pittsburgh for the 2018 season. That followed four seasons on staff at Saint Vincent College, which began as a wide receivers coach and concluded with two seasons as the program's offensive coordinator.

