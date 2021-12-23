Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sources: Nevada turning to NAIA coordinator to run defense

Former Nevada linebacker and GA Mike Bethea will return to Reno to run the defense, sources tell FootballScoop.
Mike Bethea is expected to be the next defensive coordinator at Nevada, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Bethea is a former Wolf Pack member who played linebacker while new head coach Ken Wilson was an assistant. Upon graduation, the former linebacker immediately went to work under Wilson as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. 

Bethea would then go on to work at Washington State and TCU before landing the coordinator job at NAIA Ottawa University in Arizona in 2017, where he helped get the program off the ground. The only defensive coordinator the program has ever known, Bethea has helped the Spirit go 28-9 since inception, including an 8-2 mark this season. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

