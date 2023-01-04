Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant

Chad Bumphis is going home.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bumphis, most recently on staff at the University of Utah, is returning home to Zach Arnett's inaugural Mississippi State staff as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach.

It's a homecoming to both his alma mater and his home state for Bumphis, a Tupelo, Mississippi, native who has risen through the coaching ranks since his playing days as a standout Bulldogs' wide receiver helped him earn a brief NFL career and Canadian Football League career.

Bumphis got his coaching start at Iowa Western, served as a graduate assistant for a season apiece at Buffalo under Lance Leipold and then at Utah under Kyle Whittingham before joining the full-time staff of FCS program Austin Peay.

After two seasons at Austin Peay, Bumphis returned to Utah -- this time in an on-field assistant role as the Utes' wide receivers coach.

Utah just capped its season by knocking USC from the College Football Playoff in the Pac-12 title game for its spot Monday in the Rose Bowl, where it lost to Penn State.

Arnett has made significant changes to the Bulldogs' coaching staff in the days since he taking over for the late Mike Leach. Arnett parted with multiple on-field offensive assistants earlier this week, as well as defensive personnel and off-field staffers.