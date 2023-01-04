Skip to main content

Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant

Chad Bumphis helped Utah win the Pac-12, reach the Rose Bowl

Chad Bumphis is going home.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bumphis, most recently on staff at the University of Utah, is returning home to Zach Arnett's inaugural Mississippi State staff as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach.

It's a homecoming to both his alma mater and his home state for Bumphis, a Tupelo, Mississippi, native who has risen through the coaching ranks since his playing days as a standout Bulldogs' wide receiver helped him earn a brief NFL career and Canadian Football League career.

Bumphis got his coaching start at Iowa Western, served as a graduate assistant for a season apiece at Buffalo under Lance Leipold and then at Utah under Kyle Whittingham before joining the full-time staff of FCS program Austin Peay.

After two seasons at Austin Peay, Bumphis returned to Utah -- this time in an on-field assistant role as the Utes' wide receivers coach.

Utah just capped its season by knocking USC from the College Football Playoff in the Pac-12 title game for its spot Monday in the Rose Bowl, where it lost to Penn State.

Arnett has made significant changes to the Bulldogs' coaching staff in the days since he taking over for the late Mike Leach. Arnett parted with multiple on-field offensive assistants earlier this week, as well as defensive personnel and off-field staffers.

You May Like

kirby moore

Fresno State's Kirby Moore reportedly finalizing deal with SEC program as offensive coordinator

By Doug Samuels
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State Football Prediction and Preview

Sources: App State hires key off-field staffer away from Power 5 program

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh: "I think I will be coaching Michigan next season."

The weight of the entire Michigan football program is currently hanging on two words.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

How talented is TCU really?

TCU is college football's first Cinderella story. We analyzed the roster and talked to experts about how these Frogs earned their ticket to the ball.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 9.47.13 AM

Miami releases renderings of new "forever" complex of Hurricanes football

Miami is planning to build an impressive new on-campus football operations building.

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

North Texas adding a D-II head coach to staff

Josh Kirkland has been a key part of FCS and D-II turnarounds, and now will reportedly join the Mean Green staff.

By Doug Samuels
tom manning

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Tom Manning helped drive Iowa State's turnaround, also has NFL experience

By John Brice
Gus Malzahn

Gus Malzahn has his new offensive coordinator

Darin Hinshaw is set for his fourth stint as a Knight, per report.

By Zach Barnett