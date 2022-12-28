Sources: Mississippi Valley State turning to former star player after losing coach to Deion Sanders's Colorado staff

After seeing its most recent coach, Vincent Dancy, resign following the season to join the coaching staff of Deion Sanders at Colorado, Mississippi Valley State is tapping into its past to find its leader of the future.

Sources tell FootballScoop that MVSU is poised to name Kendrick Wade as its next head coach and replacement to Dancy.

A two-time Mississippi Valley State graduate and a member of the Delta Devils’ All-Decade Team for 2000-2010, Wade was wide receivers’ coach and passing game coordinator at Fort Valley State prior to landing on the Delta State staff.

Additionally, the young Wade – a Cleveland, Mississippi, native – has previous head coaching experience at the prep level from his time in Memphis, Tennessee, atop the Middle College High School program. He also has been a prep athletics director.

Mississippi Valley State is coming off a 2-9 season. Dancy had been the head coach of the Delta Devils' program since 2018.