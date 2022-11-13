Sources: Missouri Western making head coaching change

Matt Williamson will not return for a seventh season at his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop.

The Griffons closed their season Saturday with a 41-0 win over Lincoln (Mo.), bringing their record to 5-6 on the year.

Without a season in 2020, Williamson concludes his tenure with a 31-26 record, and a 29-26 mark in MIAA play. He led the Griffons to Live United Bowl wins in 2018 and '19, peaking with a 9-3 mark in 2019.

A 3-time All-MIAA defensive lineman at Missouri Western, Williamson began his coaching career at as an MWSU GA in 1997, then returned as defensive line coach, special teams coordinator, and defensive coordinator from 2000-06. He was Stephen F. Austin's defensive coordinator before taking over his alma mater's program in 2017.

Key staff members include: Justin Richter (defensive coordinator), Dave Brown (offensive coordinator), Patrick St. Louis (offensive line), Charlie Rizzio (linebackers), Ryan Watts (receivers), Fred Wyatt (defensive line) and Moses Harper (tight ends).

