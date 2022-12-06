Sources: Missouri Western to hire head coach away from fellow Division II school

Tyler Fenwick is set to return to St. Joseph after executing an impressive turnaround job at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Southeastern Oklahoma State head coach Tyler Fenwick is taking the same job at Missouri Western, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Fenwick has officially resigned from Southeastern.

Fenwick led the Savage Storm since 2019, over the course of three seasons. After a 1-9 debut, Southeastern sat out the 2020 season, and then posted a 9-3 mark with a victory over Emporia State in the Live United Bowl. He was named the Great American Conference Coach of the Year after that season. SOSU went 6-6 in 2022.

The move brings Fenwick back to St. Joseph, Mo., after a 6-year stint as offensive coordinator from 2007-12. MWSU reached the postseason in all six seasons with Fenwick on staff, including a D2 quarterfinals appearance in 2012.

That success led Fenwick to the Missouri S&T head coaching job. His 6-season stint ended in 2018 with a 10-2 record and a blowout victory in the Mineral Water Bowl, the school's first postseason victory in 68 seasons.

Along the way, Fenwick's offenses have produced a number of all-conference players with numerous record-breaking statistics. Fenwick also coached SOSU's quarterbacks in addition to his head coaching duties.

The Griffons went 5-6 in 2022 under head coach Matt Williamson, who was let go on Nov. 13. MWSU plays in the picturesque Spratt Memorial Stadium, flanked by Bill Snyder Pavilion, and will count on Fenwick to break through Pittsburg State, Northwest Missouri State, and the rest of the ultra-competitive Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

