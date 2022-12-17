Skip to main content

Sources: N.C. State rewards star defensive coordinator Tony Gibson with new contract

Gibson's Wolfpack led the league in scoring defense in 2022

North Carolina State's defense in recent years has reached all new levels of excellence under fourth-year coordinator Tony Gibson.

Now, per sources, the Wolfpack are rewarding Gibson with a raise and multiyear extension.

On the heels of having the Atlantic Coast Conference's top scoring defense, yielding barely 19 points per game, Gibson and N.C. State are in agreement on a new three-year deal worth nearly $4 million before any additional incentives.

In fact, Gibson's new deal -- paying him an annual salary of $1.25 million -- is right at the top of the heap for defensive coordinators in the ACC.

Helping the Pack to an eight-win season despite several injuries, with a chance for a ninth win later this month against Maryland in the bowl game, Gibson's N.C. State defense also led the ACC in interceptions.

Starting his career as a high school coach in West Virginia, Gibson has engineered a fascinating career arc. He's coached at the Power 5 level at West Virginia (twice), Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Gibson had a long run at West Virginia last decade before he joined Dave Doeren's N.C. State staff prior to the 2019 season.

