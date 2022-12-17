Sources: N.C. State rewards star defensive coordinator Tony Gibson with new contract

North Carolina State's defense in recent years has reached all new levels of excellence under fourth-year coordinator Tony Gibson.

Now, per sources, the Wolfpack are rewarding Gibson with a raise and multiyear extension.

On the heels of having the Atlantic Coast Conference's top scoring defense, yielding barely 19 points per game, Gibson and N.C. State are in agreement on a new three-year deal worth nearly $4 million before any additional incentives.

In fact, Gibson's new deal -- paying him an annual salary of $1.25 million -- is right at the top of the heap for defensive coordinators in the ACC.

Helping the Pack to an eight-win season despite several injuries, with a chance for a ninth win later this month against Maryland in the bowl game, Gibson's N.C. State defense also led the ACC in interceptions.

Starting his career as a high school coach in West Virginia, Gibson has engineered a fascinating career arc. He's coached at the Power 5 level at West Virginia (twice), Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Gibson had a long run at West Virginia last decade before he joined Dave Doeren's N.C. State staff prior to the 2019 season.