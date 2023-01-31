Sources: NAIA coordinator leaving for nation's newest D-III program

Trent Figg left Dan Lanning's Oregon staff to take on the unique challenge of building a program from scratch at Calvin (D-III - MI) and is now working on building out a staff for the program that plans to take the field in 2024.

Figg's first hire is an offensive coordinator from the NAIA ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Ben Dixon is joining Figg in Grand Rapids and will be Calvin's inaugural offensive coordinator.

Dixon spent the last two seasons at Midland University (NAIA - NE), who finished 8-3 last season. Six of those eight wins came in tight games decided by two touchdowns or less.

Originally from Kansas, Dixon previously served as pass game coordinator / wide receivers coach at Oberlin (D-III - OH), and also held the same titles at Dordt (NAIA - IA).

Stay tuned to The Scoop as Figg continues to build out his staff.