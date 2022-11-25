Skip to main content

Sources: Nebraska coaching search again honing in on Matt Rhule

Sources tell FootballScoop the Cornhuskers are again making the former Baylor coach their top target

Nebraska’s months-long search for its next head football coach could be coming to its conclusion.

Multiple sources on Thursday and Friday have told FootballScoop that former Temple, Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has again emerged as the top target for Trev Alberts and the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is seeking a replacement for Scott Frost, who was fired inside the season’s first month.

The search had quickly zeroed in on Rhule, whom sources told FootballScoop had been in direct meetings with Nebraska officials within the past two weeks.

That process, per sources, hit a snag within the past week, and Nebraska, with the former All-American Alberts now in charge of the school’s athletics department, continued to explore a variety of candidates to replace Frost.

Among those candidates who were vetted by and/or spoke to the Cornhuskers were North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren, former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall and current Kansas State coach Chris Klieman among others.

But earlier this week and significantly within the past 48 hours, the Nebraska search returned to Rhule, who guided the Temple Owls to unprecedented success before he took over a scandal-ridden Baylor program and promptly led the Bears to the Big 12 championship and a Sugar Bowl berth.

As previously reported by FootballScoop, multiple sources continue to indicate Nebraska leadership has been very pleased with Alberts's handling of this search and the entire process; it's expected that Alberts will receive his own contract extension after the Cornhuskers secure their next coach and move forward. 

Nebraska is scheduled to conclude its regular season this afternoon at Iowa. 

ESPN's Chris Low also reported Friday afternoon that Rhule has emerged as the Cornhuskers' top choice. 

You May Like

Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss or Auburn? Postgame quote provides strongest indication yet to Lane Kiffin's plans

Ole Miss completed an 8-4 regular season with an Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Thursday night.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh Ryan Day

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 13

By Scott Roussel
uab

An SEC assistant, sitting head coaches and a pro coach in mix with UAB Blazers' coaching search

Mark Ingram, UAB need leader after Bill Clark's summer retirement

By John Brice
georgia tech

Ongoing interviews, top targets emerging in Georgia Tech coaching search

Interim Brent Key, other sitting head coaches in mix at Tech

By John Brice
Matt Barnes Memphis

Video: FBS defensive coordinator offers radical Thanksgiving suggestion

Memphis defensive coordinator Matt Barnes suggests you ditch the silverware this Thanksgiving.

By Doug Samuels
Michigan Michigan State

Charges brought against seven Michigan State players following tunnel brawl

Jim Harbaugh said an apology would not be enough, and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office agreed.

By Zach Barnett
Jim Harbaugh Ryan Day

Everything that's on the line in college football's Rivalry Weekend

Cue the Andy Williams, because it's the most wonderful time of the year.

By Zach Barnett
deion shades

South Florida has won and lost double-digit games in the past 8 years; the latest on who might get the Bulls back on track

USF is seeking to stabilize the program after firing Jeff Scott earlier in November

By John Brice