Sources: Nevada closing in on a hire

Nevada is meeting today with Oregon co-defensive coordinator Ken Wilson and both sides believe a deal could be reached, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

The move would fill the vacancy created when Jay Norvell left for the Colorado State job on Monday.

Wilson is well-known to Nevada leadership and the fan base at large, having spent 19 seasons on the Wolf Pack staff. His son, Tyler, played football for the Pack.

Wilson's roles included defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and associate head coach, while also coaching linebackers, defensive ends and safeties.

He left Reno in 2013 to coach linebackers at Washington State, where he remained for six seasons. He then took the same job at Oregon in 2019 and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator ahead of this current season, where he helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 North.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.