Sources: Nevada Wolfpack bolstering offensive staff, adding veteran assistant Angus McClure

McClure returns to the Nevada program after three seasons on Justin Wilcox's Cal Golden Bears staff

As Nevada continues its transition into the Ken Wilson era following last offseason's departure of former head coach Jay Norvell to take over at Colorado State, the Wolfpack are revamping their offensive staff with a veteran addition.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Angus McClure, a longtime college assistant with a previous stop at Nevada, is rejoining Wilson's Nevada program after spending the past three years on the Pac-12 staff of Cal and head coach Justin Wilcox.

A California native who's proved an adept recruiter on the West Coast, McClure has significant Power-5 coaching experience and is viewed as a particular adept teacher of offensive lines and run-game concepts.

His past stints include stops at UCLA and Nebraska, as well as his alma mater, Sacramento State.

McClure returns to the Wolfpack after a previous multi-year stint as the program's assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

Nevada is tweaking things moving into the 2023 season after winning its first two games under Wilson and then losing its final 10 contests. The Wolfpack open their 2023 season at USC.