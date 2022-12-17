Skip to main content

Sources: New Houston Christian coach Braxton Harris closing in on key coordinator hires

Harris is tapping into coaches with deep ties in the Lone Star State

New Houston Christian University coach Braxton Harris is moving quickly in lining up his top two assistant coaches.

Multiple sources on Saturday tell FootballScoop that Harris, who garnered national attention for the stellar recruiting classes he helped compile for Mike Minter’s Campbell program in recent years, is finalizing deals to name Jason Bachtel as HCU’s offensive coordinator and Eric Daniels defensive coordinator.

With deep ties in the state of Texas, including the past two seasons as head coach at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas, Bachtel brings more than two decades’ experience to Harris’s new HCU program.

Bachtel also triggered the offense for two seasons at East Texas Baptist University, an NCAA Division III program, and previously led Argyle, Texas, to a 4A state championship.

After spending the past three seasons coordinating the defense for Towson, Daniels is returning to his Texas roots.

An Hardin-Simmons graduate, Daniels has lengthy experience in the region including work at the Football Bowls Subdivision level on June Jones’s SMU Mustangs’ staff last decade. He’s also served on staffs at both Hardin-Simmons and Angelo State – where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees. Daniels also was on staff at Oklahoma Panhandle State as well as time at Briar Cliff University (Iowa).

