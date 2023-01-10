Sources: New Mexico adding rising young coach with ACC experience for O-line spot

Back at his alma mater and entering his fourth season looking to turn around his alma mater, Danny Gonzales is poised to add a top young coach to his offensive staff.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Joe Scelfo is expected to join the Lobos' staff as their offensive line coach.

Scelfo most recently was the offensive line coach and running game coordinator at Gardner-Webb, which had a breakthrough 2022 campaign that saw the Bulldogs not only punch a ticket to the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs but advance into the second round.

The son of former Tulane head coach Chris Scelfo, the younger Scelfo was an All-Sun Belt performer at South Alabama and signed an NFL free agent pact after his collegiate playing career.

He then broke into coaching on Dave Doeren's staff at North Carolina State, where Scelfo had played his final season of college ball as a graduate-transfer for the Wolfpack.