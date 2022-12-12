Skip to main content

Sources: New Stanford coach Troy Taylor adding offensive assistant from NFL

After four years as an NFL assistant, Klayton Adams is returning to college coaching

Klayton Adams, a former all-conference player in the final year of his collegiate playing career at Boise State, is leaving the NFL for a return to the college ranks, sources tell FootballScoop Monday. 

Adams is joining the staff of new Stanford coach Troy Taylor, hired by the Cardinal over the weekend to replace David Shaw after Shaw was forced to resign following the 2022 season. 

Taylor helped lead Sacramento State this season to a No. 1 national ranking, the top seed in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs and to record-breaking success atop that program. 

Adams, who got his coaching start as a graduate assistant for the Broncos upon the completion of his playing career, had been with the Indianapolis Colts for the past four seasons.

There, Adams had worked for two seasons as the Colts' assistant offensive line coach before he was elevated prior to the 2021 season as the team's lead tight ends coach.

Adams has coached almost every offensive position, except quarterbacks, during his 15-plus years in coaching. In stops at Western Washington, Sacramento State, San Jose State and Colorado, Adams held roles that stemmed from running game coordinator to position-specific assistant coach and key recruiting duties.

Taylor 

You May Like

tc taylor

Sources: Jackson State on verge of naming Deion Sanders's replacement

Coach Prime's hand-picked preference for the job is closing in on the head spot

By John Brice
faulkner

Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia

Key is set to tab Buster Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets' offensive play-caller

By John Brice
Arkansas Pine Bluff

Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search

Kevin Kelley is among the finalists for the Arkansas-Pine Bluff head coaching job, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Shane Beamer USC

Sources: Shane Beamer, South Carolina focus coordinator search on Dowell Loggains

Beamer is seeking a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield departed to Nebraska on an expiring contract

By John Brice
David Cutcliffe Mannings

Pro Bowl will be Manning vs. Manning

In their quest to give the Pro Bowl a spark, this year we will get Peyton on one sideline and Eli on the other.

By Doug Samuels
North Texas

Update at North Texas

A transformational week for North Texas athletics is underway.

By Zach Barnett
Houston Christian

Sources: FCS associate head coach to lead Houston Christian program

Campbell associate head coach Braxton Harris is returning to the Motherland.

By Zach Barnett and John Brice
Trevor Andrews

Former Flyer named head coach at Dayton

Trevor Andrews is not only a former Flyer, he played for former UD head coaches Mike Kelly and Rick Chamberlin, thereby continuing a string dating back to 1981.

By Zach Barnett