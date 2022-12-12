Sources: New Stanford coach Troy Taylor adding offensive assistant from NFL

After four years as an NFL assistant, Klayton Adams is returning to college coaching

Klayton Adams, a former all-conference player in the final year of his collegiate playing career at Boise State, is leaving the NFL for a return to the college ranks, sources tell FootballScoop Monday.

Adams is joining the staff of new Stanford coach Troy Taylor, hired by the Cardinal over the weekend to replace David Shaw after Shaw was forced to resign following the 2022 season.

Taylor helped lead Sacramento State this season to a No. 1 national ranking, the top seed in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs and to record-breaking success atop that program.

Adams, who got his coaching start as a graduate assistant for the Broncos upon the completion of his playing career, had been with the Indianapolis Colts for the past four seasons.

There, Adams had worked for two seasons as the Colts' assistant offensive line coach before he was elevated prior to the 2021 season as the team's lead tight ends coach.

Adams has coached almost every offensive position, except quarterbacks, during his 15-plus years in coaching. In stops at Western Washington, Sacramento State, San Jose State and Colorado, Adams held roles that stemmed from running game coordinator to position-specific assistant coach and key recruiting duties.

