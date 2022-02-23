Skip to main content

Sources: UNLV hiring offensive coordinator from NFL ranks

Nick Holz will move across town from the Raiders to the Rebels, sources say

UNLV is expected to hire Nick Holz as its offensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

The move will be a short one for Holz; he is currently the assistant wide receivers coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

A former Colorado receiver, Holz spent 10 seasons in the Raiders' organization, originally joining as an offensive assistant coach and eventually becoming the club's assistant wide receivers coach.

Holz will replace Glenn Thomas, who took the offensive coordinator job at Arizona State earlier this month. 

The Rebels ranked 104th in yards per play and 111th in scoring this past season. UNLV went 2-10 in 2021 and has enjoyed just one winning season since 2001.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

