Sources: North Alabama, Dearmon tabbing former FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year finalist as new defensive coordinator

Brock Caraboa has climbed from the NAIA ranks to FCS football

After one year as Tiffin University’s defensive coordinator, Brock Caraboa is again seeing his career on the rise.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop Thursday that Caraboa is going to be the defensive coordinator on Brent Dearmon’s brand-new University of North Alabama staff.

The Lions last week finalized a deal with Dearmon to take over their Football Championship Subdivision program.

Caraboa, a previous three-time FootballScoop Coordinator of the Year finalist, starred at Marian University before he began his climb through the coaching ranks, which also has included a stop at Ball State where he earned his master’s degree.

It was Caraboa’s work as defensive play-caller at his alma mater, Marian, where the former NAIA All-American really began to shine as a defensive engineer and what helped propel him to a pair of seasons on staff as a senior defensive analyst at Big 12 program Kansas.

This past season at Tiffin, Caraboa helped the Dragons to a 6-5 campaign at the NCAA Division II level with a defense that yielded less than 17 points per game – down nearly four points per game from the 2021 unit.

