Skip to main content

Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

The FCS program has worked this week to finalize its coaching search

Brent Dearmon, a former highly successful prep coach in the state of Alabama, has emerged as the frontrunner to land the University of North Alabama head coaching job, multiple sources told FootballScoop Thursday.

In fact, multiple sources indicated to FootballScoop this evening that Dearmon is presently on the UNA campus in Florence, Alabama, at this time.

If tonight's meeting goes as planned, North Alabama would like to move quickly sources share. 

A former Power 5 offensive coordinator for Les Miles at the University of Kansas, Dearmon also has been the play-caller at a number of different Group of 5 programs -- including most recently at Florida Atlantic University this past season under Willie Taggart and prior to that at MTSU.

Dearmon, who also served in an off-the-field role at Auburn earlier in his career, previously was a head coach at Bethel College in Tennessee. 

The Lions, who compete in the Atlantic-Sun Conference and were a former NCAA Division II power prior to their transition to the FCS level, are seeking to stabilize a program that’s mustered just a 4-18 ledger the previous two seasons.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

Tags
terms:
Brent Dearmon

You May Like

chadwell

Sources: Moving on from Hugh Freeze, Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell

Chadwell has led Coastal Carolina to record-breaking success, including 31 wins since 2020

By John Brice
texas-state-flag-texas-lone-star-flag-panoramic-images

Sources: GJ Kinne expected to be head coach at Texas State

By Zach Barnett
USATSI_19524779_168395199_lowres

Update on Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn

By Scott Roussel
Jedd Fisch

Arizona and Jedd Fisch agree to contract extension

New deal aims to keep Fisch with the Wildcats through 2027.

By Doug Samuels
Dave Aranda Baylor

Dave Aranda reportedly making coordinator changes at Baylor

Dave Aranda will reportedly be looking to replace two key coordinators.

By Doug Samuels
kane wommack

Pursued for other notable spots, Kane Wommack agrees to South Alabama extension

Wommack turned the Jaguars into a 10-win team in Year 2

By John Brice
Trent Dilfer 2

Trent Dilfer made millions in the NFL. Why take the UAB job?

Why the former NFL quarterback traded in a retirement of near-daily golf to take on the grind of coaching.

By Zach Barnett
tom-herman-texas-longhorns

Sources: Tom Herman a serious candidate at Florida Atlantic

Herman, 47, has never suffered a losing season in six seasons as a head coach.

By Zach Barnett