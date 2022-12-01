Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

The FCS program has worked this week to finalize its coaching search

Brent Dearmon, a former highly successful prep coach in the state of Alabama, has emerged as the frontrunner to land the University of North Alabama head coaching job, multiple sources told FootballScoop Thursday.

In fact, multiple sources indicated to FootballScoop this evening that Dearmon is presently on the UNA campus in Florence, Alabama, at this time.

If tonight's meeting goes as planned, North Alabama would like to move quickly sources share.

A former Power 5 offensive coordinator for Les Miles at the University of Kansas, Dearmon also has been the play-caller at a number of different Group of 5 programs -- including most recently at Florida Atlantic University this past season under Willie Taggart and prior to that at MTSU.

Dearmon, who also served in an off-the-field role at Auburn earlier in his career, previously was a head coach at Bethel College in Tennessee.

The Lions, who compete in the Atlantic-Sun Conference and were a former NCAA Division II power prior to their transition to the FCS level, are seeking to stabilize a program that’s mustered just a 4-18 ledger the previous two seasons.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.