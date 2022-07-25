Sources: North Carolina to add coordinator with FBS, FCS experience to support staff

Mack Brown is expected to add rising special teams coach to his staff, sources say.

Frank Wilson, Jr., is expected to join North Carolina's staff as a senior special teams analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Wilson comes to Chapel Hill from McNeese -- ironically, the same school where another Frank Wilson was formerly the head coach. Wilson joined Gary Goff's staff in February as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, and now returns to the FBS level before coaching a game with the Cowboys.

Wilson spent 2021 as a senior special teams assistant at Houston. He also coordinated special teams on Bobby Wilder's Old Dominion staff.

His hire in Chapel Hill is still pending HR approval, sources say, but Wilson's bio has already been scrubbed from the McNeese website.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.