Skip to main content

Sources: North Carolina to add coordinator with FBS, FCS experience to support staff

Mack Brown is expected to add rising special teams coach to his staff, sources say.

Frank Wilson, Jr., is expected to join North Carolina's staff as a senior special teams analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Wilson comes to Chapel Hill from McNeese -- ironically, the same school where another Frank Wilson was formerly the head coach. Wilson joined Gary Goff's staff in February as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, and now returns to the FBS level before coaching a game with the Cowboys.

Wilson spent 2021 as a senior special teams assistant at Houston. He also coordinated special teams on Bobby Wilder's Old Dominion staff.

His hire in Chapel Hill is still pending HR approval, sources say, but Wilson's bio has already been scrubbed from the McNeese website. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

USF 4

USF is channeling their special 2007 season for their new uniforms

Back in 2007, USF's hot start saw them hit #2 in the rankings and now the Bulls are hoping to channel that magical season with new uniforms.

By Doug Samuels15 minutes ago
Saints black helmet

With the one-shell rule gone, here are all the alternate and throwback helmets NFL teams have unveiled so far

Nearly half the NFL has plans to diversify their helmet portfolio.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Bob Stoops XFL

XFL 3.0 announces locations, head coaches

The league will look similar and different when it launches for a third time next spring.

By Zach Barnett16 hours ago
Tennessee stock

Inside Tennessee's NCAA investigation and how the Vols could set a revolutionary new example

Using cooperation and the NCAA's incoming new guidelines, UT is positioned to avoid serious penalty while leaving former head coach Jeremy Pruitt likely most sanctioned

By John BriceJul 22, 2022
Penn State fans

Big Ten players push for more benefits, bigger voice in league matters

As the Big Ten prepares to sign new TV contracts that will generate upwards of a billion dollars a year, players are advocating for a cut of the pie.

By Doug Samuels and Zach Barnett3 hours ago
Jeremy Pruitt

NCAA Notice of Allegations accuses Jeremy Pruitt, staff of multiple violations, per report

By Zach BarnettJul 22, 2022
Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart is adding a high school assistant to his staff

The addition of David Hill to the UGA staff is a lesson for everyone to make the most of where you are and people will take notice.

By Doug SamuelsJul 22, 2022
Dave Doeren

North Carolina State is getting an All Access series

The ACC Network is set to follow Dave Doeren and his program around for a short series.

By Doug SamuelsJul 22, 2022