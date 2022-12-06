Skip to main content

Sources: Northern Colorado hires FBS assistant as head coach

Ed Lamb will return to the FCS head coaching ranks after seven seasons at BYU.

Northern Colorado will hire Ed Lamb as its next head coach, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Lamb has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant coach at BYU. Lamb served as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, and also coached safeties. 

Prior to that, he was the head coach at Southern Utah, where he made two FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons.

Lamb, 48, has spent his entire life in the West. He played at Ricks College and BYU and coached at Redlands College, BYU, Idaho, San Diego, Southern Utah and BYU again. 

Lamb replaces Ed McCaffrey, who went 6-16 in two seasons.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

