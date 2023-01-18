Skip to main content

Sources: Northern Illinois adding an FCS coordinator to staff

Thomas Hammock is set to hire an FCS coordinator for an open spot on his staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that San Diego (FCS) offensive coordinator Cory White is expected to become the new tight ends coach at Northern Illinois.

In addition to his play calling duties, White served as the running backs coach at USD.

This past fall, White wrapped up his third stint with the Toreros program. He previously spent time on staff coaching the tight ends and has also coached the offensive line.

It marks a return to major college football for him, as he previously coached the offensive line at New Mexico State for two seasons.

The availability at NIU comes after running backs coach Nic McKissic-Luke left for the running backs job on the staff at Minnesota. 

As for the new opening at USD, sources add that Matt Aponte, who has been the tight ends coach / recruiting coordinator the past two seasons, will take over as the team's new offensive coordinator and will move to quarterbacks coach, sources share.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

