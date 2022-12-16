Sources: Northwood lands accomplished D-III coach to lead program

Sources tell FootballScoop that Northwood (D-II - MI) is dipping into the Division III ranks for their new head coach.

Albion College (D-III - MI) head coach Dustin Beurer has accepted the head coaching job with the Timberwolves, sources share.

Since taking over the program heading into the 2019 season, Beurer has gone an impressive 29-5 and has consistently fielded one of the most explosive offenses in the MIAA as well.

Beurer led the program to a conference title and playoff berth in 2021, and finished this past season 9-1. He was named AFCA's Regional Coach of the Year following that 2021 campaign.

Before being elevated to head coach following the retirement of Craig Rundle in December of 2018, Beurer spent 10 seasons on the staff as the offensive line coach, offensive coordinator, and assistant head coach.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.