Source: Oklahoma fills wide receiver position from Big 12 rival

Oklahoma is hiring Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones, sources confirmed to FootballScoop.

Oklahoma is hiring Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones to coach the same position, a source confirmed to FootballScoop on Tuesday. OUInsider first reported the news.

Jones fills the position created by Cale Gundy's August resignation, weeks before his 24th season on the staff. L'Damian Washington coached the Sooners' wideouts during the 2022 season.

Jones played wide receiver at Texas Tech and UTEP and began coaching in the Dallas area from 2001-14 before joining Kliff Kingsbury's staff as director of player development, then moved to wide receivers the following season. 

Jones coached wide receivers at Kansas from 2019-21 before returning to Lubbock on Joey McGuire's staff. 

Jones spent three seasons as the head coach at South Oak Cliff, which has won the last two Class 5A Division II state championships in Texas. Nearby Duncanville and DeSoto won crowns in the state's two highest classifications this past season. 

Jones inherits an OU wide receiver room that returns two players who caught more than three passes in 2022. Oklahoma signed two wide receivers in the December signing period. 

