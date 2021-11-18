Sources: Ottawa University to promote coordinator following retirement of longtime leader Kent Kessinger

After an 18-year run, Dr. Kent Kessinger has announced his retirement as the head coach at Ottawa University (NAIA - KS) and their plans to move forward include a current assistant.

After spending nearly two decades as the head coach at Ottawa University (NAIA - KS), Dr. Kent Kessinger felt like the time was right to step away.

Kessinger announced his retirement from the head coaching job yesterday.

He will move into a full-time faculty role in the School of Eduction, where he's taught education and exercise science courses since initially taking the job 18 years ago.

During that time, Kessinger has went 108-85 with four KCAC titles and six appearances in the NAIA playoffs.

Kessinger retires as the second winningest coach in program history, behind only NAIA Hall of Fame head coach Dick Peters. His son, Caleb, is a sophomore quarterback on the team.

Later today, at noon EST, the school will be announcing a succession plan.

Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Nick Davis will be named head coach.

Davis joined the staff heading into this last fall after a successful 10-year run as the defensive coordinator at Rose Hulman (D-III - IN) where the program enjoyed a dominant run from 2015-20 where they led the nation in sacks.

The job at Ottawa marked a return for Davis, who previously served as a graduate assistant for the program under coach Kessinger, working with the Braves defensive backs and linebackers during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Prior to that, Davis worked as a strength intern at both Michigan and Western Illinois.

