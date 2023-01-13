Skip to main content

Sources: Pete Golding is headed to Ole Miss

This one is epic.

Pete Golding, among the top defensive coordinators in college football, is leaving powerhouse Alabama for Ole Miss.

Sources confirmed that Golding is exiting Nick Saban’s staff for the top defensive spot at Ole Miss and to rejoin Lane Kiffin. Chris Low of ESPN just reported the same. 

Ole Miss and Kiffin spent the past week wooing Golding, who had been offered a raise to remain at Alabama, sources told FootballScoop.

Golding is set to receive a three-year deal worth more than $2 million per year, per sources.

More to come on staff changes at Ole Miss....

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

