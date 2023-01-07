Skip to main content

Sources: Purdue targeting one of top Group of 5 offensive line coaches

Matt Mattox could become the third UTSA coordinator to take a Power 5 job in the past two years.

Purdue is targeting UTSA co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Mattox to coach its offensive line, sources told FootballScoop on Saturday.

A deal is not in place as of this writing but both sides are moving in that direction, sources said.

Mattox has been on Jeff Traylor's staff all three seasons as offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator ahead of this season. 

The Roadrunners boasted one of the nation's most balanced and explosive offenses in college football this season. UTSA rushed for 175 yards per game and threw for 300, averaging 6.37 yards per play (t-26th nationally) and 36.8 points per game (14th). UTSA also ranked in the top 30 in FBS with 4.5 tackles for loss allowed per game. The back-to-back Conference USA champions have won 23 games over the past two seasons, trailing only Georgia, Alabama and Michigan nationally. 

New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters has moved aggressively to fill out his offense. He hired former North Texas, USC and West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to bring the Air Raid to West Lafayette, then secured Texas transfer quarterback Hudson Card to run it.

Walters inherited a team fresh off its first Big Ten West championship, so the expectation will be to hit the ground sprinting. 

UTSA coordinators have been in demand of late. Traylor's first offensive coordinator, Barry Lunney, Jr., left last offseason to coordinate the offense at Illinois. His replacement, Will Stein, left to replace Kenny Dillingham as Dan Lanning's offensive coordinator at Oregon.

Prior to UTSA, Mattox was the offensive coordinator and O-line coach at McNeese. The Houston graduate has coached offensive lines at Butler Community College, Coffeyville Community College, Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green, Tulsa, Texas, and South Florida.

