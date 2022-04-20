Skip to main content

Sources: With head coach joining Ohio State support staff, Findlay to promote from within

Head coach Rob Keys will join the Ohio State staff, and Kory Allen is expected to take the head coaching job

University of Findlay head coach Rob Keys has accepted a special teams analyst job at Ohio State, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday, and offensive coordinator Kory Allen has been promoted to head coach. 

Findlay is a private school in Findlay, Ohio. The Oilers compete in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in Division II.

Keys led the Oilers program for 11 seasons, going 75-41, including an 8-4 mark in 2021. Findlay posted a winning record in all but one of Keys' 11 seasons, highlighted by a 10-3 mark and the program's first Division II playoff victory, over No. 2 Shepherd.

Keys previously coached special teams at West Virginia, his alma mater, Slippery Rock and Findlay, among other stops.

Allen has been with the program for 16 seasons, coaching the offensive line and serving as recruiting coordinator in addition to coordinating the offense. The Oilers averaged 30.8 points per game in 2021, 33.8 in the spring season of 2021, and 37.7 in 2019.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

