Sources: Georgia losing key off-the-field piece to coordinator position at Tulane

Robby Discher has left Georgia to become Tulane's special teams coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Though not an on-the-field coach -- his official title was special teams quality control coach -- Discher was effectively the brains behind the national champions' special teams operations.

The move reunites Discher with the man who brought him into college football, Willie Fritz. After completing his playing career at William Jewell College, Discher spent the 2009 season at a Missouri high school before joining Fritz's Sam Houston staff as a GA in 2010.

Fritz eventually promoted him to special teams coordinator, and by 2014 Discher was so respected within the special teams community that prior winners selected him as the FootballScoop Special Teams Coordinator of the Year -- in his first year as an Oklahoma State GA. The Cowboys led the nation that season with six blocked punts or kicks, and Discher remains the only GA with a FootballScoop Coach of the Year award, bestowed by fellow coaches.

After two seasons at Oklahoma State, Discher spent 2016-19 as the special teams coordinator at Toledo and 2020 at Louisiana before helping Georgia win the national title this past season.

