Sources: Rutgers making some changes to offensive staff

Greg Schiano is making some changes to his offensive staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

After a disappointing season offensively where the Scarlet Knights finished 120th in scoring, sources share that Greg Schiano is making some changes on the offensive staff.

One of those changes, sources share, is at offensive line.

Sources tell us that running backs coach Augie Hoffman is a strong candidate to take over the offensive line. Andrew Aurich, who previously worked with offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson at Princeton, had coached the offensive line the past two seasons.

Hoffman joined Greg Schiano's staff after a successful run as a high school head coach at St. Joseph Regional (NJ) where he went 50-19 and appeared in four state title games, winning two of them.

Throughout the year, Schiano shared a number of times that the offense will only go as far as the offensive line will lead them, and they dealt with some depth issues during the year. That prompted them to add 11 offensive lineman to the roster this off season, seven of them signed out of high school and four additions came via the transfer portal.

Coming out of high school, Hoffman was one of the top offensive lineman in the country and went on to play guard at Boston College where he was a four-year letter winner and was selected First Team All Big East in 2003. He spent a few seasons in the NFL with the Saints before starting his coaching career.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

