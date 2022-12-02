Sources: Sacred Heart elevating Edwards to full-time defensive coordinator role

A season as an interim defensive coordinator turned out to be enough to land the position on a full-time basis.

Darin Edwards, who had arrived at Sacred Heart as the defensive line coach and running game coordinator, has been elevated to Sacred Heart’s full-time defensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop Friday.

Edwards helped lead the Pioneers to a spring-season and 2021 Northeast Conference championship in his initial role, and Sacred Heart had a three-game winning streak earlier this fall.

A former participant in the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Fellowship with the New York Giants, Edwards previous held key roles at Columbia and Fordham.

He’s helped coach and develop a trio of All-Americans along his career and tutored more than 30 all-conference selections.

Edwards is a Miles College Hall of Fame inductee.