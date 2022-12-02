Skip to main content

Sources: Sacred Heart elevating Edwards to full-time defensive coordinator role

Edwards previously served as the program's defensive line coach

A season as an interim defensive coordinator turned out to be enough to land the position on a full-time basis.

Darin Edwards, who had arrived at Sacred Heart as the defensive line coach and running game coordinator, has been elevated to Sacred Heart’s full-time defensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop Friday.

Edwards helped lead the Pioneers to a spring-season and 2021 Northeast Conference championship in his initial role, and Sacred Heart had a three-game winning streak earlier this fall.

A former participant in the NFL’s prestigious Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Fellowship with the New York Giants, Edwards previous held key roles at Columbia and Fordham.

He’s helped coach and develop a trio of All-Americans along his career and tutored more than 30 all-conference selections.

Edwards is a Miles College Hall of Fame inductee. 

Tags
terms:
Sacred Heartcollege footballbill walshNFLDarin Edwards

You May Like

housewright

How Taylor Housewright went from sleeping in closets to being one of college football's top young offensive coordinators

Housewright leads the offense for No. 4 Montana State and the Bobcats' run in the FCS Playoffs

By John Brice
Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule made a secret visit to Lincoln long before taking Nebraska job

With nothing but time on his hands, the future Head Huskier donned a hat and sunglasses and surveyed the land he now rules.

By Zach Barnett
Beau Baldwin

Sources: Cal Poly head coach to be Arizona State offensive coordinator

Beau Baldwin is relinquishing head coaching duties to take an assistant role in the Pac-12.

By Zach Barnett
DeVan

Sources: Charlotte, Poggi poised to add former NFL lineman to 49ers' coaching staff

Kyle DeVan is a former star player at Oregon State with stops at USC, Michigan and Colorado along a decade in coaching

By John Brice
Iowa State

Sources: Iowa State making significant staff changes

By Zach Barnett
dearmon

Sources: North Alabama targeting Brent Dearmon, has coach on campus

The FCS program has worked this week to finalize its coaching search

By John Brice
chadwell

Sources: Liberty dials in search on Coastal's Jamey Chadwell

Chadwell has led Coastal Carolina to record-breaking success, including 31 wins since 2020

By John Brice
texas-state-flag-texas-lone-star-flag-panoramic-images

Sources: GJ Kinne expected to be head coach at Texas State

By Zach Barnett