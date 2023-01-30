Sources: Sacred Heart hiring Pac-12 staffer

Back in 2018, Oregon staffer Nigel Madison was a position coach at the NAIA level.

Just a few years later, he's set land a Division I on-field coaching position.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Sacred Heart (FCS - CT) is hiring Madison as their new linebackers coach.

Madison spent last season as a defensive analyst on Dan Lanning's staff in Eugene.

Prior to joining the Ducks, Madison spent more than two-and-a-half years as a defensive graduate assistant at FIU.

The rise to FCS position coach has been fast for Madison, who started his coaching career as the defensive line coach at Concordia-Ann Arbor (NAIA - MI), where he helped lead the upstart program to their first playoff appearance.

He joins the Sacred Heart staff of Mark Nofri, who has led the program to five conference titles since he took over as head coach in 2011 and is coming off a 5-6 season.

