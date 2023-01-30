Skip to main content

Sources: Sacred Heart hiring Pac-12 staffer

Back in 2018, Oregon staffer Nigel Madison was a position coach at the NAIA level.

Just a few years later, he's set land a Division I on-field coaching position.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Sacred Heart (FCS - CT) is hiring Madison as their new linebackers coach.

Madison spent last season as a defensive analyst on Dan Lanning's staff in Eugene.

Prior to joining the Ducks, Madison spent more than two-and-a-half years as a defensive graduate assistant at FIU.

The rise to FCS position coach has been fast for Madison, who started his coaching career as the defensive line coach at Concordia-Ann Arbor (NAIA - MI), where he helped lead the upstart program to their first playoff appearance.

He joins the Sacred Heart staff of Mark Nofri, who has led the program to five conference titles since he took over as head coach in 2011 and is coming off a 5-6 season.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
OregonFCSSacred Heart

You May Like

©2006 Wake Forest University Office of Creative Services. Photo by Ken Bennett. All Rights Reserved. For information call 336.758.5379.

Esteemed Wake Forest assistant Kevin Higgins transitioning into new role

By John Brice
Thad Ward K State

Bret Bielema reportedly finalizing deal to bring Thad Ward back to Illinois

Thad Ward previously coached the Illini running backs under Lovie Smith.

By Doug Samuels
Nick Saban

Nick Saban reportedly meeting with top Pac-12 coordinator about Alabama OC vacancy

Ryan Grubb helped Washington jump from 72nd to 1st in passing in one year. Could he be on the move to Tuscaloosa?

By Zach Barnett
Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore lands Chargers offensive coordinator job

Kellen Moore will reportedly land on his feet with the Chargers.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 9.26.35 AM

LaGrange College hires D-III coordinator as head coach

Longtime Hampden-Sydney defensive coordinator Wes Dodson will be the new head coach at LaGrange.

By Zach Barnett
Nov 18, 2017; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson before their game against the Charlotte 49ers at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sources confirm South Alabama hiring former FBS head coach for spot on defense

Former Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson will reportedly to join Kane Wommack's staff.

By Doug Samuels
Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore will not return as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Moore joined the club in 2015 as a reserve quarterback, and by 2019 was the team's offensive coordinator.

By Zach Barnett
utep miners

Sources: UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner resigns post with Miners

Warner had chaired the UTEP offense for each of the past two seasons

By John Brice