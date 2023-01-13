Sources: Appalachian State finds new defensive coordinator

A former Mountaineers assistant is returning to Boone to run the defense.

Scot Sloan is expected to be Appalachian State's next defensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Sloan is a familiar name in Boone. He was an App State assistant from 2010-17, serving at various points as defensive backs coach, safeties coach, co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. Those eight seasons saw the Mountaineers complete a successful move to FBS, including shares of the Sun Belt titles in 2016-17.

Sloan spent the 2022 season as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Army. He was Georgia Southern's defensive coordinator from 2018-21.

Sloan is a Clemson graduate who started his career in the early 1990s as a GA and a video assistant. He coached largely for Georgia military schools before joining the App staff in 2010.

Appalachian State finished 48th in yards per play allowed and 67th in scoring last season, allowing 26.8 points per game en route to a 6-6 season under third-year head coach Shawn Clark.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.