Sources: Shane Beamer, South Carolina focus coordinator search on Dowell Loggains

Beamer is seeking a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Satterfield departed to Nebraska on an expiring contract

Shane Beamer, whose breakthrough 2022 campaign atop the University of South Carolina program included foundational wins against both Clemson and Tennessee, has zeroed in his search for the Gamecocks' next offensive coordinator.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Beamer has honed in on Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

Brandon Marcello tweets this afternoon that Loggains intends to accept the offer to become the new Gamecocks offensive play caller.

Relatedly, sources share that the Board of Trustees at South Carolina has an agenda item on tomorrow's meeting for approval of athletic contracts.

A former NFL offensive coordinator with a deep history coaching quarterbacks and calling plays, Loggains has steadily climbed through the coaching ranks since he first turned his walk-on career at Arkansas into an scouting opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys.

Loggains has been an offensive play-caller at the NFL level for the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Additionally, Loggains has coached for the Cleveland Browns, as well as the Cowboys, and helped tutor the tight ends under Sam Pittman since 2021.

The Gamecocks, who are slated to play Notre Dame Dec. 30 in the Gator Bowl, notched wins this season over No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 Clemson en route to an 8-4 regular season. Beamer's squad won the Mayo Bowl last year in his first season at the helm.

Update> Sources tell FootballScoop this deal is in place. Loggains is now South Carolina's new offensive coordinator.